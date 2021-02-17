Knowledge Park project: oustees stage dharna in front of MLA’s office

Govt. has neglected High Court order of 2018, says action panel president

People who lost their land for the Kinfra Knowledge Park project at Ramanattukara staged a dharna in front of the office of local MLA V.K.C. Mammed Koya at Cheruvannur on Tuesday. It has been 28 days since they launched a protest in front of the park, demanding their rightful compensation.

The 140 landowners who lost their land for the project have reportedly not received a large chunk of the compensation since the government took over the land 12 years ago. The government has even neglected the Kerala High Court order in 2018 that asked the State to pay complete compensation to the landowners, said K. Koyamutti Haji, president of the Ramanattukara Kinfra Knowledge Park Land Losers Action Committee.

On Tuesday, a large number of protesters, including senior citizens, marched to the MLA’s office. “These are people who have nowhere else to turn to. The government should consider their plight,” said Mohammed Faisal, coordinator of the protest. “We have not had any formal assurance from anyone. There have been rumours that they are considering our issue seriously. However, we will continue to protest until there is a solution,” he added.