Knowledge Mission to host district-level job fair

Aim is to fill over 10,000 vacancies in various fields

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), a project of the State Government under its Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), will kick off its activities in the district by hosting a job fair on January 8.

Recruitments will be done with the participation of over 100 employers to fill over 10,000 vacancies. All short-listed recruiters represent established firms. According to officials, the selection drive will be open to all who have already registered their names on the KKEM website.

The majority of the already reported openings are in the field of Information Technology.

Selection will also be done to fill positions in the fields of auto-mobile, medical, logistics, management, retail, finance, media, education, hospitality, administration, and other fields.

According to the project coordinators, the aim of the government was to create a record of 10,000 placements by the end of January 2022 with the support of the KKEM. The priority was on creating new job openings for women who had left their jobs midway for various reasons.

Official records show that 3,876 candidates have so far secured their offer letters from various recruiters after attending the job fairs organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam districts. On completion of the district-level job fest, online recruitment drives are also under consideration with the participation of overseas recruiters.

A Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) is also a part of the KKEM now that connects the job aspirants from the State with the job providers around the globe. It facilitates an artificial intelligence-based career inclination survey and robotic interview to fine-tune the career preferences and set the professional goals to improve employability. Also, there are special training sessions for candidates to perform better in personal interviews and discussions.