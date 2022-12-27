ADVERTISEMENT

KNM conference in Kozhikode from Thursday

December 27, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th State conference of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) will begin in Kozhikode on Thursday.

KNM State president T.P. Abdullakkoya Madani said in a release on Tuesday that the event would be held at Swapna Nagari. Sheikh Badr Nassar Al-Anazi, Attache, Saudi Embassy, will open the four-day conference at 4 p.m. P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Goa Governor, will be the chief guest. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will be present.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will open an anti-drug meet on Friday at 2 p.m. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate a conference on renaissance. State Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and other prominent persons will attend the various sessions in subsequent days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the valedictory event on January 1.

