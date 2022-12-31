ADVERTISEMENT

KNM conference expresses concern over ‘divide and rule’ policy

December 31, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Speakers say the secular nature of India is facing threat from fringe elements

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘freedom conference’ organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) as part of its 10th State convention upholding the motto of ‘Secularism is pride’ expressed concern over the promotion of “divide and rule policy” by some fringe elements as part of suspected efforts to hamper India’s secular nature.

Opening the meet, Urdu poet and Rajya Sabha Member Imran Pratapgarhi said the country was currently witnessing a distressing trend in which some fringe elements were taking credit for winning India’s Independence. “We should be aware that there was a young India before 75 years where a lot of visionaries worked together for the current state of the country and to protect its secular nature,” he said.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, said the entry of those who feared and opposed secular values to power centres was one of the biggest challenges faced by the country in recent years. He claimed that the country was going through a state of undeclared emergency, restraining media freedom and promoting a divide and rule policy.

Addressing the gathering, Church of South India Bishop Royce Manoj Victor and Swami Narasimhananda said no religion was supposed to propagate hatred and enmity. They said fostering unity of human beings was the prime goal of all religions.

Panel member Mohammedali Parakkadu presided over the session. People’s representatives from various Assembly constituencies and senior KNM leaders took part in panel discussions.

