KNM conclave calls for heightened vigil against drug mafia

December 30, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

An anti-drug conclave organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) as part of its ongoing State conference here on Friday called for intensified vigil against the latest trends in substance abuse and strategies adopted by the drug mafia to woo youngsters and make them carriers.

Panellists called upon parents and educational institutions to spot drug addicts at an early stage and rehabilitate them, besides identifying local peddlers.

Opening the session, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said it was time to be cautious as there was a growing nexus between kingpins in illicit drug trafficking and local people.

“Religious leaders can do a lot to create awareness against drug abuse. There should be more sensitisation,” said Mr. Khan. He also called upon people working in the rehabilitation sector to approach addicts in a sympathetic way for better results.

Addressing the gathering, former Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh said girls turning drug carriers was a matter of serious concern. He added that there were flaws in the existing checking mechanism, and that they should be rectified to cover women who were being exploited by rackets.

“Incidents of substance abuse are high in rural areas. It is mainly because of the low presence of enforcement squads,” said Mr. Singh. He pointed out that the rising number of young prisoners and suicide cases could be attributed to substance abuse.

Four papers on ways to counter substance abuse and measures to promote proper social awareness were presented at the conclave.

