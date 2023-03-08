KMTC joins hands with NIT Calicut to boost medical technology research

March 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Experts and stakeholders came together to discuss issues around translational research in medical technology at a one-day “Connect Meet” organised jointly by the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) and the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) here.

As many as 130 delegates including heads of all the major hospitals and medical colleges and about 50 doctors from Government Medical College Kozhikode took part in the meet on the theme “Translational Research in MedTech: From Concept to Manufacturing”.

The medtech ecosystem-research institutions, medtech companies, academic institutions, government agencies, start-ups, healthcare professionals, and hospitals-exchanged ideas on taking innovations from a concept stage to commercial manufacturing.

KMTC is a flagship initiative of the State government, aimed at establishing Kerala as the top medical technology and medical devices hub of India by 2032. It acts as a catalyst to accelerate research, innovation, development, and manufacturing in the sector by bringing together all stakeholders in a vibrant, interactive, and inclusive ecosystem.

Besides, the KMTC organises Stakeholder Connect Meets (SCM) on a regular basis, in association with key partners in different parts of the State, to help the ecosystem to interact better.

In his inaugural address, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna emphasised the necessity of indigenisation of technologies for making healthcare affordable. KMTC Special Officer C. Padmakumar, urged the experts and participants to share their knowledge and insights to distill their experiences and learning to help improve translational research.

Dr. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala; Dr. E.V. Gopi, Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode; Dr. K.M. Navas, Chairman, KMCT Group of Institutions; Dr. Narayanankutty Warrier, Medical Director, MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute; and Dr. Gopakumaran Kartha, Dean, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College, Wayanad spoke at the inaugural session.

In the technical session, Dr. Siby Varghese, Deputy Director of Rubber Research Institute of India elaborated on the immense opportunities in natural rubber and latex-based medical products while Dr. Santhosh Kuriakose, Government Medical College Kozhikode, and Dr. Vijayagopal, MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, described their ongoing research collaborations with NIT-C in the area of ‘Artificial Intelligence for Health Care’.

NIT Calicut, Government Medical College Kozhikode, KMCT group of Medical Institutions, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College and MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institutions presented the ongoing research activities in the relevant field and overview of the facilities at the respective institutions. Selected start-ups in the medical devices field showcased their innovations. They also presented the challenges they are facing in product development process.