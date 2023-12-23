ADVERTISEMENT

KMB’s land management unit in action to demarcate its beachfront properties

December 23, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Encroachments will be cleared on completion of the digital survey works led by an expert team

The Hindu Bureau

A land management unit comprising retired officials of the Revenue department has started functioning at the Port Conservator’s office in the city to support the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) to accurately demarcate its beachfront properties and explore new sources of lease revenue.

Identification and eviction of all encroachments near ports and major beaches are also part of the new move which will also cover districts such as Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram in the first phase.

V.K. Balan, a retired Deputy Collector with expertise in land acquisition projects, is the head of the project. The team also includes three experienced officials including a retired Deputy Director of the Department of Survey and Land records.

The survey will cover Kozhikode district first as the KMB has many prime beach front properties here with high rental value which are yet to be explored well for regular income. Public-private partnership ventures are also likely to be considered in these locations after the digital survey and boundary demarcation.

A member of the KMB said the survey team had already been given all digital survey equipment for completing the task in time. “Our aim is to have a clear and consolidated digital record on the KMB’s properties to free it from all encroachments and use it for income-generating ventures,” sources said.

Efforts are also on to invite expression of interest to lease out an old bungalow owned by the KMB near the Kozhikode beach. More such income-generating initiatives are under consideration based on the value of such easily accessible properties in prime locations across the State.

