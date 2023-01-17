ADVERTISEMENT

KLSA adalat in Kozhikode on February 11

January 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level adalat as part of the National Lok Adalat being organised statewide under the aegis of the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KLSA) will be held at the Kozhikode District Court at 10 a.m. on February 11. Existing cases as well as new ones will be considered for the adalat, including civil cases, accident cases, land acquisition cases, family disputes, negotiable criminal cases, and bank loan-related cases. For details, contact District Legal Services Authority or Taluk Legal Services Committees, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US