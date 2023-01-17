KLSA adalat in Kozhikode on February 11

January 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The district-level adalat as part of the National Lok Adalat being organised statewide under the aegis of the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KLSA) will be held at the Kozhikode District Court at 10 a.m. on February 11. Existing cases as well as new ones will be considered for the adalat, including civil cases, accident cases, land acquisition cases, family disputes, negotiable criminal cases, and bank loan-related cases. For details, contact District Legal Services Authority or Taluk Legal Services Committees, a press release said.