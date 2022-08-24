K.K. Balan is CPI Kozhikode district secretary

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 24, 2022 20:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K.K. Balan, the new CPI Kozhikode district secretary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

K.K. Balan has been chosen as the new Kozhikode district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) at its three-day conference at Feroke, which concluded on Wednesday.

He replaced T.V. Balan, who has been holding the post for around a decade. The conference also elected a 39-member district council. Mr. Balan, a native of Meppayyur, has been working as the unit manager of the party mouthpiece, Janayugom, and was a member of the CPI’s district executive. He was earlier a teacher at the C.K.G. Memorial Higher Secondary School, Chingapuram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Balan entered politics through the All India Students Federation. Later, he worked as the Kozhikode district secretary of the All India Youth Federation, and as the secretary of the CPI’s Perambra ‘mandalam’. Mr. Balan had been a member of the Calicut University Senate as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app