K.K. Balan is CPI Kozhikode district secretary

K.K. Balan has been chosen as the new Kozhikode district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) at its three-day conference at Feroke, which concluded on Wednesday.

He replaced T.V. Balan, who has been holding the post for around a decade. The conference also elected a 39-member district council. Mr. Balan, a native of Meppayyur, has been working as the unit manager of the party mouthpiece, Janayugom, and was a member of the CPI’s district executive. He was earlier a teacher at the C.K.G. Memorial Higher Secondary School, Chingapuram.

Mr. Balan entered politics through the All India Students Federation. Later, he worked as the Kozhikode district secretary of the All India Youth Federation, and as the secretary of the CPI’s Perambra ‘mandalam’. Mr. Balan had been a member of the Calicut University Senate as well.