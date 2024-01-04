KITCO under fire for delaying construction of SIHM academic block

January 04, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The construction of an academic block for the State Institute of Hospitality Management (SIHM), Kozhikode, is nowhere near completion even after a decade-long work under the supervision of the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO). Despite issuing a revised administrative sanction of ₹19.71 crore by the State government, the alleged lapse continues on the part of the premier multi-disciplinary technical consultancy organisation jointly owned by the Small Industries Development bank of India and a group of other organisations.

Tourism department sources say KITCO has primarily failed to ensure the project consultancy services mutually agreed by both parties as per the agreement executed in 2012. They also point out that response of the firm remains same even after issuing revised administrative sanction that increased the initial project cost from ₹15.65 crore to ₹19.71 crore.

An official with the Tourism department confirms that, due to the inordinate delay, the State government has decided to conduct a quality check on completed works on the campus. An expert engineering team from a premier national institution is likely to be designated soon for assessing quality of the structural stability and possibility of resuming works as per the existing design.

The principal of SIHM has been asked to handover project details to the experts’ team for verification and the submission of a report to the government. According to sources, Tourism department Director P.B. Nooh has already issued a directive to the officials concerned for action and immediate follow up with the structural engineering study.

Meanwhile, KITCO sources reveal that their company has been going through a crisis for over three years following the disruption in payment of salaries and other promised benefits to the employees. The quitting of about 100 experienced engineers during the term and strikes spearheaded by a section of remaining staff also have been found affecting the company’s competency in executing works on time, they claim.

