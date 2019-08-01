Kishore Kumar fans to launch foundation

Not just Mohammed Rafi, but Kishore Kumar too has any number of fans in Kozhikode. The Kishore Kumar Foundation, a collective of some ardent fans of the late singer, will be launched in August 3 at Tagore Cenetenary Hall in Kozhikode by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran at 6 p.m.
Sreekanth K.N, who has set many a record over the past 13 years by singing 150 songs of Kishore Kumar continuously, will be the cynosure of eyes at the event. He will lead the musical show in memory of the singer on the occasion. Saleesh, Anu Devanand, Ranjini Varma, Bindu Bhaskar and other local talents will accompany him.
The birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar on August 4 will also be celebrated with a music night at the Kozhikode Town Hall by the foundation.
