KILE regional office to be opened in Kozhikode
T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA will inaugurate the regional office of Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) , an autonomous body under the State government, at P.K.M. Tower near the Civil Station here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. KILE chairman K.N. Gopinath will preside over the inaugural session.
