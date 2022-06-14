Kozhikode

KILE regional office to be opened in Kozhikode

T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA will inaugurate the regional office of Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) , an autonomous body under the State government, at P.K.M. Tower near the Civil Station here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. KILE chairman K.N. Gopinath will preside over the inaugural session.


