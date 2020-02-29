KIIFB examining master plan for MCH, General Hospital

KOZHIKODE

29 February 2020 21:50 IST

16 slice CT scanner, electricity sub-station opened at GH

A master plan for the development of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, is under the consideration of the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board funding (KIIFB), Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was here on Saturday to open new facilities including a pump house for a sewage treatment plant, out-patient ticket counters, 16 slice CT scanner and ortho intensive care unit at various units of the medical college hospital.

The Minister claimed that the government was developing primary health centres, district hospitals, and medical colleges as centres offering primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. Efforts would be made to develop five medical colleges as centres of excellence. The conversion of PHCs as community health centres had brought about radical changes in the health sector.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Shylaja opened a CT scanner and a 500 KVA sub-station at the Government General Hospital. She said that the master plan for hospital development was awaiting KIIFB clearance.

Opening the Kozhikode Corporation-level launch of Arogya Jagratha 2020-21, Ms. Shylaja said that Arogya Sena should be formed for every 20 houses in each ward. It should be led by the ward member. Four among its members should be trained in eradication of infectious diseases. All the 20 houses should be visited at least once in a week to check the possibility of spread of diseases.

A similar exercise could be carried out focussing on shops too, Ms. Shylaja said.