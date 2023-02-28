ADVERTISEMENT

KIIFB approves land acquisition process for coastal highway stretches

February 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment fund Board (KIIFB) has approved the land acquisition process for two stretches of the coastal highway from Kadalundi to Kothi in Kozhikode district. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the board had allotted ₹10.1 crore for land acquisition between Kadalundi Kadavu and Madhathil Padam and ₹86.25 crore for acquisition between B.C. Road and Kothi bridge. The plan is to acquire 15.6 metre-wide stretches for the coastal highway, a press release said.

