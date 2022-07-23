Khasi foundation award to be presented today

The 14 th anniversary of Khasi Nalakath Mohamed Koya Foundation will be held at Hotel Hyson Heritage here on Sunday. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will open the programme. The event is organised in memory of late Nalakath Mohammed Koya who had been the Chief Khasi of Kozhikode for about four decades. E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, will deliver the memorial speech. Businessman and philanthropist Anvar Ameen Chelat will be presented with the Khasi Foundation Award for his meritorious social service initiatives, a press release said.