KGMOA seeks swift action against hospital attackers

January 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Government should revise criteria for VIP duty and deploy doctors as per norms, urge participants

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has sought prompt registering of cases and arrest of people accused of attacking hospitals.

This was discussed at the two-day State conference of the organisation that ended near here on Sunday. A release said that the participants also urged the government to revise the criteria for VIP duty in government hospitals and sought deployment of doctors as per norms. Delivery points should be set up in each district to offer 24x7 services of gynaecologists, paediatricians, anesthesiologists, and auxiliary staff. Enough posts should also be created, they said.

Addressing the conference, Health Minister Veena George said that the doctors’ grievances related to salary revision had been sorted out. She also congratulated them for their work during the pandemic period. Meanwhile, T.N. Suresh has been elected as the new president and P.K. Sunil general secretary of the KGMOA State committee.

