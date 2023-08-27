KGMCTA statement unfortunate, says action panel

August 27, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

An action panel supporting Adivaram native K.K. Harshina has termed as unfortunate the statement of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) opposing legal action against the doctors and nursing staff on duty during an alleged botched C-Section surgery performed on her at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode in 2017.

A release on Sunday quoting Dinesh Perumanna, chairperson, and Musthafa Palazhi, convener, of the action panel said that though doctors deserve respect for their service to society, mistakes on their part could be fatal. Ms. Harshina had to endure pain for five years after a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after the surgery, they said. They claimed that the district medical board relied on mere technical aspects to come to a conclusion that the lapse had not happened at the medical college hospital. They pointed out that the police, however, conducted a scientific probe to prove that instrument was indeed left behind during the surgery conducted there. Ms. Harshina’s indefinite ‘satyagraha’ outside the hospital seeking sufficient compensation and action against the culprits in the case will reach 100 days on Thiruvonam day on Tuesday. Actor-director Joy Mathew will visit her to express solidarity with her.

