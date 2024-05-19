ADVERTISEMENT

KGMCTA alleges bid to defame Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Published - May 19, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has alleged attempts by certain quarters to spread falsehoods about the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) and its doctors. In a statement in Kozhikode, the association functionaries claimed that it was part of a move to defame the institution.

On the latest allegations against placement of an internal fixation for a patient, the KGMCTA functionaries said that doubt raised by the patient after the surgery was circulated as facts by some media. They claimed that the charges related to the placement of a surgical rod were baseless.

