Key projects get fair Budget allocation in Kozhikode

Despite criticisms from various quarters that the Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal failed to address concerns of marginalised segments, some of the key development projects earlier proposed by the people’s representatives and the heads of various government departments from Kozhikode have won a fair budgetary allocation.

The proposed Tiger safari park at Chakkittappara is expected to be a reality soon in about 120 hectares of land as Mr. Balagopal mentioned it as one of the ambitious tourism projects of the government. Though there is no clarity yet about the allocation of funds, the Finance Minister’s address has made it clear that it will be developed into a tourism destination with government support and funding.

The proposal for the metro rail service has also got a deserving mention in the Budget for speedy implementation. The Budget declaration comes at a time when two corridors, one between West Hill and Ramanattukara and another between the Kozhikode beach and Government Medical College Hospital are being considered in the first phase for proposed service included under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the city.

Development proposals earlier submitted for the facility upgrade of Chaliyam fish landing centre, Beypore port, Kozhikode Medical College, Gender Park and Kuthiravattom Government Mental Health Centre have also got due consideration. The Chaliyam fish landing centre will get ₹15 crore for the development of various facilities. For Beypore port, a portion of the ₹39 crore development fund allotted for the facility upgrade of minor ports will support the basic needs. Apart from this, proposals for convention centres, mini marinas and yacht hubs will be considered here.

Allocation of ₹6.60 crore for the Kuthiravattom Government mental health centre and ₹3.60 crore for the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences is expected to address some of the long pending development concerns raised by the Health department officials and people’s representatives. For Kozhikode Medical College, the allocation of funds for improving the functioning of the Oncology department is a major step. The government medical colleges in the State will equally share ₹14 crore for the purpose. The Department of Sports Medicine will also get a share from the State-level allotment of ₹1 crore.

Declaration on the establishment of a multi-disciplinary museum of eminence named ‘Shika’ on the Calicut university campus has sparked joy among young researchers as it is expected to function as a knowledge centre depicting the peculiarities of four sectors covering biodiversity, history, folklore heritage and parlance. This is apart from the allocation of ₹5 crore to carry out necessary restoration works in various museums, including the two museums at East Hill in Kozhikode city.

Officials with the Industries Department say a share of the ₹17 crore allotted for the development of three industrial parks in the State will be highly beneficial for the industrial park at Ramanattukara. According to them, other special funds for facility upgrade are also expected in the offing to support future developmental needs.

