‘Kesava Menon never compromised on Gandhian non-violence’

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 09, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition, paying tributes to K.P. Kesava Menon, freedom fighter and founder-editor, Mathrubhumi, at an event in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

ADVERTISEMENT

While he was in Singapore in the 1940s, K.P. Kesava Menon was part of the Indian Independence League, which championed the cause of Indian freedom outside the country.

But, when Subhas Chandra Bose urged him to be part of the Indian National Army, Menon refused to oblige, as he was opposed to its non-violent approach. “Menon turned down the demand from Bose, declaring that he was a staunch follower of Gandhian non-violence,” said Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition, as he opened an event to mark the death anniversary of the freedom fighter and founder-editor of Mathrubhumi newspaper, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Chennithala pointed out that Mathrubhumi has had an inextricable link with the Congress since its inception. He helmed the affairs of the paper for around five decades. “Menon had a personal friendship with leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi too. He used to refer to Mrs. Gandhi as ‘kutti’,” the Congress leader said. He was also one of the earlier proponents of a homeland for people speaking Malayalam language.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was very concerned about Malayalam. In 1916, an event was held at the Kozhikode Town Hall to collect funds for World War 1. When Menon started speaking in Malayalam, the then Malabar district collector asked him why can’t he talk in English as he had studied law in England. Menon took this as an insult to Malayalam and walked out,” Mr. Chennithala said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app