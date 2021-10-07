Kesava Menon Nagar residents see bid to encroach upon property

This CCTV grab shows the gate on the western side of the Kesava Menon Nagar Housing Colony being demolished by some people.

Kozhikode

07 October 2021 00:46 IST

Councillor and corpn. staff accused of damaging compound wall, gate

Residents of one of the oldest housing colonies in Kozhikode city have alleged that attempts are being made to encroach upon their private land.

Functionaries of the Kesava Menon Nagar Bilathikulam Housing Colony Association on Wednesday told the media that the gate and the compound wall on the western side of their premises had been damaged by a group of people led by Alphonsa Mathew, Congress councillor representing ward number 65 in the Kozhikode Corporation, Sulaikha, a corporation staff, and one Achyuth Lal, on September 7. It led to losses to the tune of ₹3 lakh, they said.

This housing colony was one of the first to be built by the Kerala State Housing Board in Kozhikode district. There are at least 250 flats spread across 30 apartment blocks. It is named after K.P. Kesava Menon, the founder editor of Mathrubhumi. At a time, a majority of the residents were journalists working in various media organisations in Kozhikode.

Association president K. Rajeev and secretary Umesh Kumar said that the gate on the western side was closed and entry to the colony restricted after COVID-19 cases began rising. It was proposed by the authorities to protect the residents from the risk of infection, they said.

The Kozhikode Corporation has some land adjacent to this gate and efforts are on to construct a new building there after demolishing existing structures of the Calicut Development Authority. The association functionaries alleged that the gate and the wall were demolished to provide access to this building. Some people with vested interests had misled the corporation Secretary saying that the road passing through the colony was public and the association was served a notice. However, the property belongs to the owners of the flats in the colony who have been given legitimate rights by the Kerala State Housing Board, the functionaries said. They said that a stay had been obtained from the Kerala High Court and a temporary injunction order had also been issued by a civil court in Kozhikode. Though complaints were lodged with the Nadakkavu police station, no action had been taken against the culprits, Mr. Rajeev and Mr. Umesh Kumar alleged.

Councillor’s stand

However, Ms. Mathew said that the Board had not completely handed over the property rights to the residents’ association. At least 21 of the title deeds are yet to be given. “I have been a resident of the colony for the past 30 years. The road was being used by the people around the area for long. You can’t seal it and block the access on a fine morning in the name of COVID-19,” she said. Ms. Mathew said that the road belonged to the corporation as well.