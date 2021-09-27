Kerala’s Vadakara municipality to honour its sanitation warriors

Civic body wins Suchitwa Mission’s Nava Kerala Award for waste management

Sanitation workers play a crucial role in keeping a city clean, and Vadakara Municipality, which has won several laurels in waste management, attributes it all to their hard work.

On Saturday, while receiving the Nava Kerala Award from Suchitwa Mission, the civic body decided to honour its frontline hygiene warriors.

Opening the event, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran described the recent changes in Vadakara town as exemplary and offered all help from his department for maintenance of greenery in the town. “The attitude of Keralites towards waste management has changed considerably over the last few years. We have realised that maintaining public places clean is every individual’s responsibility. And, Vadakara has gone a step ahead by adopting measures to avoid air pollution as well,” the Minister said.

Besides the Nava Kerala Award, the municipality has won second place among civic bodies in the Chief Minister’s Haritha awards and the National Earth awards.

The material recovery facility and the Hariyali Haritha Karma Sena in Vadakara have won much acclaim too. The calendar-based collection of non-biodegradable waste, mini MCFs, green shops manufacturing cloth bags, Green Technology Centre imparting training in waste management, take-a-break toilets, and cleanliness of waterbodies are among the factors that earned the municipality a name.

Municipal Chairperson K.P. Bindu presided over the function, while chairpersons of various standing committees, Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator P. Prakashan, and Suchitwa Mission coordinator Mini M. were present.