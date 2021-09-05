Kerala’s Kozhikode to have more water testing labs

The laboratories are part of a State-wide programme of the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Department of Education to make water testing facilities available in every local body

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, will open two water testing laboratories in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Monday and Tuesday, adding to the tally of 12 such laboratories run by the Haritha Keralam Mission.

The laboratory at the Kunnamangalam Higher Secondary School will be opened at 3 p.m. on Monday, while another at Government Higher Secondary School, Iringallur, will be opened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The laboratories are part of a State-wide programme of the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Department of Education to make water testing facilities available in every local body. The labs are all attached to the existing chemistry laboratories at government higher secondary schools and are funded through the local development funds of MLAs.

The project to open water testing labs in all local bodies was planned against the backdrop of the rise in water contamination and water-borne diseases in the State. “As contamination is the root cause of water-borne diseases, purity and safety of water should be ensured to prevent them. Hence, these public laboratories have been set up where basic water testing could be done at a very low rate. We also plan to get students involved in the project to groom them into ambassadors of water safety,” said P. Prakashan, District Coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

The labs can be used to test the colour, smell, Ph value, conductivity, salt content, quantity of dissolved solids, amount of nitrate, ammonia, and coliform bacteria in water.

Earlier, 12 such laboratories were launched at Seva Mandir Post Basic Higher Secondary School, Ramanattukara; Government Ganapath Higher Secondary School, Feroke; C.M. Higher Secondary School, Kadalundi; GHSS, Cheruvannur; GVHSS, Azhchavattom; GHSS, Kuttichira; GHSS, Medical College Campus; GHSS, Kunnamangalam; GHSS, Iringallur; GVHSS, Payyoli, and GVHSS, Koyilandy.