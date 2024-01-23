Kerala women’s panel moots more day-care homes for the elderly

January 23, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Women’s Commission has suggested an increase in the number of Pakalveedu (elderly day-care homes) in the State to avoid elderly people staying at home alone when their children go out for work. Speaking to reporters after an adalat in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi said that the number of mothers who seek the help of the commission after their children refused to take care of them was on the rise.

Against the backdrop of an increase in the number of domestic violence and dispute cases, the Commission also suggested that pre-marital counselling should be made mandatory for marriage registrations.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sathidevi said that the commission had received complaints regarding unaided school teachers being dismissed without any benefits even after long services. The commission is conducting separate adalats on 11 sectors to analyse the working condition of women in each of them, including the unaided school sector. So far, hearings in eight sectors have been completed, Ms. Sathidevi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adalat on Tuesday considered 63 complaints of which 14 were resolved while one was forwarded for police report. The remaining 48 complaints will be considered in the next adalat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.