Kerala Women’s Commission to revive ward-level vigilance committees to curb increasing incidents of violence

KOZHIKODE

25 November 2021 18:41 IST

Training begins for ward-level surveillance activities

Aimed at curbing the increasing incidents of violence against women, the Kerala Women’s Commission has decided to reactivate the functioning of its vigilance committees in various local bodies in the State.

Inactive committees with insufficient or ineligible members will be dissolved soon as part of the reconstitution process, aimed at tracking the maximum number of grievances at the beginning itself and reporting it to higher authorities concerned for speedy intervention.

On Thursday, nearly 150 vigilance committee members representing the 75 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation turned up for their first round of training as part of resuming the ward-level surveillance activities. It was part of the State-level events hosted by the women’s commission in the city to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and explain the action plan for the days to come.

Officials who coordinated the training programme said the vigilance committee members would be able to perform better and make the desirable changes on completion of their multiple rounds of orientation, in association with various local bodies and the Kudumbashree Mission. The focus would be on identifying unreported incidents of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and dowry-related assaults, they said.

The revival process was taken up after the women’s commission noticed the lackadaisical approach of some ward-level committees, which failed to report even grievous incidents to higher authorities. Various expert panels had also suggested that the active contribution of ward-level committees would be crucial in making timely interventions.

“Instructions have also been given to the district-level vigilance committees to ensure the proper functioning of ward-level committees in the information gathering and mitigation process. The police and law experts will support the process,” said an official with the women’s commission.