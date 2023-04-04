ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala train fire | Investigation into arson attack case in preliminary stages, says ADGP

April 04, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Kozhikode/Kannur

A police team has reached Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to nab the prime suspect in the Kozhikode train fire case

The Hindu Bureau

G.M. Eswara Rao, Inspector General, Railway Protection Force, Southern Railway, and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, South Central Railway, at Elathur in Kozhikode, visiting the train arson site. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Investigation into the arson attack inside a coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday is in its preliminary stages, M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar has said.

ALSO READ
Elathur residents in shock after train arson incident raise questions on safety and on motive of attack

He told the media on Tuesday morning that more information could be provided only after further inquiry. Three persons were killed when they jumped out of the moving train and nine others suffered burns after the incident.

Mr. Kumar was here to attend the first meeting of a special investigation team set up to inquire into the episode. Replying to a question, he said that a coordinated effort was being made along with other agencies to nab the culprit.

Team in Noida

It is learnt that a police team has reached Noida in Uttar Pradesh to find out the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the case. Earlier, the police had released a drawing based on the eye-witness accounts of the suspect’s physical features.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, G.M. Eswara Rao, Inspector-General, Railway Protection Force, and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, South Central Railway, said in Kannur that security in railway stations would be strengthened in the wake of the incident.

He visited the D1 and D2 coaches of the train. Terming the incident as unfortunate, Mr. Rao said that the functioning of closed-circuit television cameras would be made more effective and luggage scanners would be set up at more railway stations.

ALSO READ
18-member SIT constituted to track train arsonist

Mr. Rao said that the staff shortage in the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway during the daytime was found to be affecting security measures there. Technology would be utilised to overcome this.

Around 200 trains are operating in the Palakkad division. He later visited the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode where the train was stopped after some passengers pulled the chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US