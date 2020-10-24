Kerala to get 700 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras by next Feb.

MVD move to improve automated traffic enforcement

As part of improving its automated traffic enforcement activities, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will introduce 700 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in the State by February 2021. The portable devices with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities will work with the support of 14 special control rooms.

The Kerala Road Safety Authority will fund the project. It is also a part of the ongoing Safe Kerala campaign of the State government to mitigate road accident deaths. The plan of the MVD is to gradually end manual enforcement activities and explore the use of AI-based tools.

The MVD had previously introduced e-challans through point-of-sale (POS) machines to collect fines from traffic rule violators. It has been a convenient option for many to use debit or credit cards for spot fine payment. For the MVD, it has come as an effective tool to ensure transparency in transactions and faster enforcement. The device also has options to take photographs of violators or vehicles and prepare online check reports.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said the proposed addition to digital platforms would streamline enforcement activities with cent percent accuracy and help reduce manpower to a large extent. The ANPR cameras could be placed anywhere to ensure flawless action against erring drivers, he added.

“The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) will be handling the project implementation and its supervision. They are expected to conduct the trials by December with some of the ANPR cameras,” said Mr. Puthalath. According to him, the portable ANPR cameras will source solar power for operations.