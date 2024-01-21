Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode from February 29 to March 2

January 21, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The debut edition of the Kerala Technology Expo 2024 (KTX) will be held at Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode from February 29 to March 2. The event organised by Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI), which has been recently registered as a society, aims to showcase Kozhikode’s advancements in technology, innovation, and overall economic growth. The main goal of the expo is to boost job opportunities for local professionals and attract the attention of the global IT community, showcasing the city as a dynamic hub for innovation and technology, targeting especially the West Asian market. .

“The world is now starting to recognise the potential of tier 2 and 3 cities in driving economic growth. This is the right time to unlock the potential and elevate Kozhikode city to the status of an aspirational hub in emerging India,” Ajayan. K. Anat, chairman of CITI and general convenor of the event, told reporters here on Saturday.

The CITI is promoted by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce in association with Calicut Forum for IT (CAFIT), IIM Kozhikode, NIT Calicut, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Kerala, Calicut Management Association (CMA), UL Cyber Park, Kozhikode (ULCC), and Government Cyber Park Kozhikode. Chamber vice president Nityananda Kamath said that the KTX is being organised also to create awareness among the local companies about the products and services available in Kozhikode. “We have a five year plan during which we plan to generate one lakh jobs in the IT sector in the district,” he said adding that currently, there were at least 15,000 people employed in IT sectors here, including the two cyber parks, KINFRA park and the HiLite Business Park, excluding startups.

Chamber president M.A. Mehaboob explained that KTX would have around 200 stalls featuring the latest products and services in the technology sector while 100 of them would be occupied by local innovators. Besides, there would be conferences on all the three days with around 100 speakers, who are experts in the sector.

Anil Balan, coordinator, said that KTX was a first of its kind event that would be held annually.