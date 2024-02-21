GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Technology Expo begins on February 29

Over 6000 delegates to be part of the three-day event held at Calicut Trade Centre

February 21, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated February 22, 2024 12:55 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Kerala Technology Expo (KTX) planned by the Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI) will begin at Calicut Trade Centre on February 29.

Around 6000 delegates and 100 invited speakers are expected to be part of the mega tech-event which will showcase Malabar’s potential as an IT hub. 

More than 200 stalls will be part of the expo which is organised with the support of nine leading academic and industrial institutions in Kozhikode district.

According to the organisers, KTX-2024 will mark a new start for the collaboration between IT sectors of Kerala and the Gulf region. Additionally, the event will focus on IT, machine learning, AR/VR metaverse, robotics, and other cutting-edge technological advancements, they add.

The coordinators of the event say KTX is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of Malabar region and offer them firsthand insight into the burgeoning growth of Calicut, which is in the making of a leading IT hub. It will serve as an ideal platform to showcase unique business and technology entities in Malabar’s IT sector, going beyond the limits of a traditional expo, they add.

Kozhikode / Kerala / computing and information technology

