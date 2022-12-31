Kerala school arts festival: registration begins on January 2

December 31, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 61st State School Arts Festival that begins in Kozhikode on Tuesday will be a festival of the city by all means. With most schools being used either as venues or accommodations, holiday has been declared for all schools within the city limits for the period of the festival.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty will open the registration process for the festival on Monday at Government Model Higher Secondary School. Registration committee chairman Linto Joseph, MLA, will preside over the function. The guidelines for the festival was released by M.K. Raghavan, MP, on Saturday.

Several programmes are being organised in the city as part of the festival. An art camp involving 61 artists was held at the amphitheatre at Mananchira on Saturday. It was organised under the aegis of the cultural committee of the festival in association with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. Artist Valsan Koorma Kolleri inaugurated the camp. Paul Kallanode, Dayanandan Malappuram, Sudhakaran Edakkandi, Shinod Akkaraparambil, Kabita Mukhopadhyaya, Sunny Mananthavady, Tholil Suresh, Balan Tanur, and Ajayan Karadi were among the artists who attended the camp. Their paintings will be displayed near Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach during the festival and later at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery.

Artist Gurukulam Babu and team came up with a sand sculpture on the Kozhikode beach. The junior Red Cross team from BEM Girls School and students from Government TTI also helped in making the sculpture that features various art forms to be presented during the festival.

Festival welfare committee chairperson K.K. Rema, MLA, released a video made by the committee on Saturday. The video features efforts made by the organisers to avoid use of plastic during the festival. The committee takes care of necessities such as drinking water and health care during the event.