Kerala Police Officers Association’s report slams ‘mental torture’ of officials

Published - August 24, 2024 12:46 am IST - Kozhikode

The report also described many of the proceedings in the department as outdated

The Hindu Bureau

A report presented as part of the ongoing State convention of the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) has expressed strong resentment over the alleged mental torture and humiliation of police officers in the name of various department-level actions.

The report, which was discussed and approved at the second day of the 34th annual convention in Vadakara on August 23 (Friday), also criticised that there were targeted attacks on officers who faced disciplinary action for even minor slips during their duty.

The report, which termed many of the proceedings in the department as outdated, claimed that the police officers were being exposed to unexplainable mental stress during the process of internal investigations. It also called for ending situations where police officers were not even given the opportunity to explain their situations before the immediate superiors.

Stressing on the importance of reducing the work-induced mental stress in the department that led to the untimely death of many officers, the report suggested that there should be proactive interventions. Due to unwanted controversies, the families of officers who died during their duty were not even granted the deserving aid, the report criticized. 

