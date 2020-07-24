Kerala MP asked to undergo COVID-19 test after the groom of a wedding event he attended tests positive

Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed K. Muraleedhran, Congress MP for Vadakara, to submit himself for a COVID-19 test after the bridegroom in a pre-wedding event he attended earlier this month tested positive for the virus.
Sources in the district administration said that the wedding took place on July 9 and the MP had greeted the bridegroom, a doctor and son of a local Congress leader near Nadapuram in the district, at an event the previous day. The doctor tested positive for the virus recently.
However, the MP said in a Facebook post that the doctor got the infection from a person who attended the wedding event. He had gone there the previous day, Mr. Muraleedhran added.
Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the district as the test results of two persons who died now tested positive for the virus. One of them, a resident of Karaparamba in Kozhikode city, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, and the other, a resident of Panniyankara, was under home isolation at the time of death.
