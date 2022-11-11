Kerala Minister calls for concerted action to implement Jal Jeevan project

Review meeting held to assess progress of ongoing work

Review meeting held to assess progress of ongoing work

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Friday asked Jal Jeevan project officers to find a quick solution to the delay in implementing projects in various local bodies.

The Minister, while attending a review meeting, also asked engineers of the Public Works department and the Kerala Water Authority to hold joint meetings and settle disputes over pipe-laying work. He directed them to hold meetings with contractors to find solutions to pending issues.

“The government is making efforts to complete the project implementation by 2024-25 fiscal for ensuring uninterrupted water supply to all households. What we want is effective coordination by the departments concerned,” said Mr. Augustine. He said disputes over using forestland for the project would be resolved with the support of the Forest Minister.

The Minister also directed officials to submit a status report of various field-level works to people’s representatives for official review. “Constituency-level meetings can be called on the basis of the status report and further action initiated for speeding up work,” he added.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikkutty, and MLAs were present at the meeting.