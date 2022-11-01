Kerala Maritime Board begins probe into illegal constructions on Kozhikode beach

The Kerala Maritime Board has started investigation into the case of illegal construction on Kozhikode South Beach. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kerala Maritime Board has started investigation into allegations of illegal construction activities in a plot belonging to the Department of Ports on Kozhikode Beach. The probe is led by the Kollam port officer.

The construction of the first storey of the building in question was suspended till further notice following the intervention of the Kozhikode Corporation and the Department of Ports.

It was alleged that the building was given on a monthly rent of ₹45,000 to a firm named ‘Pradeep and Partners’. Besides, the construction was in violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules.

The firm had permission from the Kozhikode Corporation and the Department of Ports to carry out the construction on the ground floor. But it began constructing the first floor, causing much uproar.

That A.N. Shahir, a close relative of Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer was one of the partners in ‘Pradeep and Partners’ was another reason for the controversy.

The investigation will be on the lines of why the tender was cancelled even when there were contractors who quoted better amounts and what were the circumstances of giving the lease to the firm in question, and whether the construction was in violation of rules.