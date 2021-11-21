Kerala Literature Festival from January 20 to 23

‘Come together’ is the theme of the festival this year

The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will be held on Kozhikode Beach from January 20 to 23. The theme for the festival is ‘Come together’.

The fifth edition of KLF was held in February 2020, while the 2021 edition was abandoned due to the pandemic. There were rumours that the forthcoming edition will be held in hybrid format incorporating both online and offline sessions. However, the first organising committee meeting held here on Sunday decided to keep it offline completely. However, the situation may change, and some sessions may go online if the pandemic situation worsens, said A.K. Abdul Hakeem, general convenor of the event.

As in the earlier editions, poet K. Sachidanandan is the festival director this time too. Former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar is the chairman of the organising committee, while Ravi D.C. is the chief facilitator.

Meanwhile, the focus country and focus State for this edition have not been decided. Mr. Hakeem said it was improbable in the present conditions to bring enough delegates from one country to the festival.

Nobel Laureate Ada Yonath will be the chief guest at the inaugural session on January 20 and will be the key speaker. Renowned writer Jeffrey Archer will be part of the session virtually. The other prominent speakers will be announced shortly.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas unveiled the festival theme on Sunday, while Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, inaugurated the registration process. Mayor Beena Philip and Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed were present on the occasion.