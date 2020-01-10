Kerala Literature Festival from January 16

Kozhikode is all set to host the fifth edition of Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on the beach from January 16.

The four-day festival, organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, will bring readers and writers together. Spain will be the guest country this time represented by 20 writers, artists, and journalists, and the Indian language in focus is Tamil with 10 writers. The focus of the festival this year would be climate change, Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator of the event, told journalists here on Friday. Besides, he said that there would be participants from Britain, Slovenia, Egypt, Ireland, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

There would be KLF Literature Awards this time in the categories of fiction, non-fiction, popular science, travel, and a grand prize for the best book in Malayalam and the announcement of the Vagamon Residency, a fully paid residency for writers and artists. The residency will host a small group of writers and artists twice a year for a period of four weeks. Besides, select speakers from publishing and artistic community will be invited to the Vagamon Residency.

Mr. Deecee said that debates and discussions on a variety of themes ranging from literature, history, science , journalism to cinema and environment would be part of the festival.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival on the beach at 6.30 p.m. on January 15. Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will deliver the keynot address. UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi will be the chief guest. A Carnatic music concert by T.M. Krishna and the stage adaptation of K.R. Meera’s Bhagavante Maranam directed by Hazim Amaravila will be presented on the inaugural day.