Kerala Literature Festival from January 11 to 14

January 05, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will be held on the Kozhikode Beach from January 11 to 14. The first KLF held after Kozhikode bagged the UNESCO’s ‘City of Literature’ tag will have Turkey as the guest nation, Ravi Dee Cee, Chief Facilitator of the Festival told reporters here on Friday. Writer K. Sachidanandan is the Festival Director.

This edition of the festival is much larger than its previous editions in terms of sessions as well as number of writers participating. “We have around 325 sessions and around 500 speakers,” said Mr.Dee Cee adding that there would be delegates from UK, Wales, Spain, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France. “KLF has been committed to spotlighting India’s remarkable literary talent on the global stage bringing together some of the world’s most exceptional storytellers. This upcoming edition promises to be the most spectacular one yet. It will be a convergence of diverse voices, ideas, and cultures,” he added.

The festival would be held in seven venues including a special venue for the Children’s KLF being set up at the Lions Park. The venues 1-7 have been named as Thoolika, Aksharam, Ezhuthola, Vakku, Katha, Grantham and Mango respectively.

Mr. Dee Cee said that besides literature and books, the festival includes sessions on diverse topics such as war, Artificial intelligence, Women, transgenders and queer issues, sports, theatre, music, Manipur violence and so on.

The notable names expected at the festival this season include Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace laureate), Raghuram Rajan (economist), William Dalrymple (historian), Piyush Pandey (advertising professional), Gurcharan Das (Indian author), Abraham Verghese (American physician and author), T.M. Krishna (vocalist, activist, and author), T. H. Vinayakram (percussionist), Resul Pookutty (sound designer), Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan (author), Mallika Sarabhai (activist and classical dancer),Kanan Gill (sketch and stand-up comedian), Bachi Karkaria (columnist), Preeti Shenoy (author ), Sundar Sarukkai (philosopher), Alka Pande (author and museum curator), Monika Halan (finance writer), Mugdha Sinha (Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Government of India), Prahlad Kakkar (film director), Durjoy Datta (novelist and screenwriter) and Suraj Yengde (columnist and author) besides familiar names from the previous editions such as Brinda Karat (former member of Rajya Sabha), Palanivel Thiagarajan (Minister from Tamil Nadu), Mani Shankar Aiyar (diplomat, politician), Prakash Raj (actor), P Sainath (columnist), Perumal Murugan (author), Shashi Tharoor (Member of Parliament) and Anita Nair (author).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at 11.30 a.m. on January 11 in the presence of writers M.T. Vasudevan Nair, M. Mukundan, K.R. Meera, Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Saji Cherian, K.N. Balagopal and V.N. Vasavan. Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel is expected to be part of the inaugural event.

Former MLA and chairman of the organising committee A. Pradeep Kumar, general convenor A.K. Abdul Hakkeem and programme convenor K.V. Sasi were present at the press meet.

