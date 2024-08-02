Kerala landslips: Restoration of connectivity still a challenge in Vilangad

The destruction of about 15 bridges including small ones and the yet-to-be restored power supply have severely affected the pace of relief measures at Vilangad, a village in Kozhikode’s Vanimel panchayat which was hit by multiple episodes of landslips on July 30. Panchayat authorities are still waiting for a speedy intervention on the part of disaster management authorities to restore basic services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest hurdle during rescue operations was the lack of mobile phone connectivity. Poor signal hit even social media communications related to rescue activities,” said a senior panchayat official from Vanimel. He said the lack of proper connectivity or any other alternate arrangement would impede future relief work in the disaster-hit areas.

Disrupted vehicle movement in many of the locations could be restored only by the reconstruction of some of the major bridges and approach roads in the village. No vehicular movement would be possible between Vilangad and Panom villages if the reconstruction of a damaged bridge in the area was not taken up immediately. According to the panchayat authorities, only pedestrians would be able to cross the affected areas using temporary bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the attempts to seek rehabilitation aid, an engineering team of the grama panchayat is now carrying out a detailed field-level assessment of the loss. The final figures will be available in a week to submit to the Disaster Management Authority. Preliminary reports have projected the total loss as Rs.100 crore. The Kerala State Electricity Board alone has suffered a loss of Rs.50 lakh.

“Many are yet to be aware of the magnitude of multiple landslips here as casualties were very less. As the whole attention was on the catastrophic Meppadi landslide, the villagers here were also not in a situation to plead for more focussed interventions,” said P.T. Vincent, a rescue squad member from Vanimel panchayat. He said the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the repairing of damaged electrical lines should get more priority to support the affected people in the village.

The landslip in nine locations had destroyed 18 houses and caused damage to another 60 in Vilangad village. Though many charity organisations came forward with financial assistance to build houses for the affected families, it would take several months to identify the required land and complete the works. Till then, the panchayat authorities would be compelled to give temporary accommodation to the families.

“With the support of magnanimous people, we have received enough resources to meet the expenses of food, medicines and clothes for the people in our relief camps. Stranded people in various villages are also under care now by supplying all essential provisions in the form of kits,” said panchayat secretary K. Vinodan. He said it was time to give more focus on restoring power supply and road connectivity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.