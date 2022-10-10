Kerala has potential to become an education hub, says Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan

‘Big and polluting industries impractical in State owing to its landscape and population density’

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 10, 2022 19:24 IST

Kerala has great potential to be an education destination where people from across the world come to study, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking on ‘New Kerala’ at an interactive session organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in Kozhikode on Monday, he said large-scale industries, especially those that caused pollution, were not practical for the State, considering its landscape and population density. However, as a State that has the best educational and health indices in the country, in addition to natural beauty, it could do much better in the education sector.

Mr. Satheesan called for a change in public perspective regarding industries and urged them and the government not to consider industrialists and entrepreneurs as enemies. “They are leading taxpayers and hence should be respected, supported and treated like relatives. Take disciplinary action only when they flout norms,” he said.

Citing the SilverLine project, he said the urgency to implement projects without proper planning was the bane of the State. He spoke of the need to hand-hold industries and exports at the right time to prevent the decline of allied enterprises during the time of recession. “Good economics is not about amassing a lot of wealth. It is about ensuring that the available wealth is well-utilised and circulated to make more revenue. Rotation of money is important to keep the economy floating,” he said.

Presiding over the session, CCCI president Rafi P. Devassy said the stringent and corrupt nature of officials posed a challenge to industries in the State and most entrepreneurs chose to start business in other States. He said youngsters were migrating to other countries due to the lack of opportunities and good courses. Productivity was very low in Kerala, he added.

