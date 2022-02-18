Kerala Governor’s address | Supplyco has made effective market intervention to control prices of essential commodies

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan explained the innovations in the food and civil supplies sector such as the PVC Ration Card

In his policy address, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted the vital role played by the Food and Civil Supplies Department in keeping the State hunger free during the pandemic period by providing free food kits to all families, irrespective of their financial status. He said that Supplyco, the retail chain under the Department had made effective market intervention to control the prices of essential commodies including vegetable, food grains and pulses. Meanwhile, the highest procurement price for paddy in India, that of ₹28 per kilogram, is maintained in the State.

He further explained the innovations in the State in the food and civil supplies sector such as the PVC Ration Card that can be used as an ATM card to withdraw up to ₹5000, besides payment of utility bills through fair price shops. An integrated online delivery system has been evolved in the State under the leadership of Supplyco for the sale of its products besides that of Matsyafed, Horticorp and Kepco.

The future plans of the Department include 83 food godowns at the Taluk level to store food products for the monthly ration. In view of reports of discrepancies at the godowns, there are plans to implement VTFMS and CCTV surveillance in all the 209 NFSA godowns to monitor and ensure prompt delivery of food grains. Besides this, an Enterprise Resource Management Solution is being established at Supplyco which works with blockchain technology to identify stock position, information regarding fast or slow moving articles and outlet cash balance, the Governor said.