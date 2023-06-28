ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government allocates ₹1.40 crore for second phase of Tali temple heritage project in Kozhikode

June 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has set aside ₹1.40 crore for the second phase of the Tali temple heritage project in Kozhikode.

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told reporters here on Wednesday that the development highlighting the heritage of the Tali temple and its surrounding areas would include a stone ‘mandapam’ and water fountain in the middle of the Tali pond. The government had allotted ₹1.25 crore earlier for the project under which several panels depicting the history of Tali have been put up on the eastern side of the pond, next to Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School.

The Minister said heritage projects would be undertaken in other important places of worship in the city including the Sreekanteshwara temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also announced a project to light up major tourist attractions permanently under the ‘Kozhikode heritage lighting project’ to highlight the tourism potential of the city. There is also a project to make bridges in the city more attractive as part of the mission to make Kozhikode tourist-friendly.

Mr. Riyas said the State government had left no stone unturned for the widening of National Highway 66, for which it had to chip in 25% of the cost of land acquisition. “Unlike most north Indian states or Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Telangana, we have a high density of population and hence the number of houses that need to be displaced per square kilometre is three times that of similar projects in those States,” he said, adding that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was quite happy with the State government for its cooperation. He brushed away allegations that the State had backed out of its promise to bear 25% of the acquisition cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US