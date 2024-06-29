GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Forest Minister holds meeting with PWD

Updated - June 29, 2024 12:04 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 12:03 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran held a meeting with Public Works department (PWD) officials on (June 28) Friday to address complaints about frequent waterlogging on the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway, which is being widened.

The Minister issued instructions to officials to expedite construction of drainages. The condition of service roads will be improved based on the instructions from the Minister. Deputy Collector Shamin Sebastian and Corporation councillors were also present at the meeting.

