Kerala Forest Department to repair power fences to ward off wild animals in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

27 August 2021 19:00 IST

Fences to be first set up in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency

As a temporary solution to wild animal menace, the Forest Department has decided to repair all damaged power fences along forest borders in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Considering the rise in complaints from settler farmers, more vulnerable areas will be identified to erect power fences.

Fences will be first set up in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency.

Threat from wild animals, including elephants and boars, has been rampant for several years thanks to the proximity of farm lands to forest borders. Though there are trenches in some areas, a majority of farmers are still vulnerable.

Meanwhile, farmers’ organisations said damaged power fences had not been repaired for years owing to fund shortage. Despite taking up the matter with the authorities, there had been no favourable response till recently, they complained.

Moreover, the Forest Department has not favoured a proposal of settler farmers to plant a thorny variety of wild palms along forest borders to prevent the entry of wild animals. Farmers alleged that the department had cold-shouldered their offer to help complete the planting process.

On Friday, a section of farmers staged a protest in front of the Thamarassery Forest Office.