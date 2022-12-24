Kerala farmers’ collective sets up foundation for research on buffer zone

December 24, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

A coordination committee of various upland farmers’ organisations engaged in fighting the proposed buffer zone regulations has constituted a new study and research foundation in Kozhikode district to come out with scientific facts and figures to legally fight the issue in court and counter the claims of the Union and State governments.

The panel of experts with the ‘Save Western Ghats People’s Foundation’ includes senior Ph.D holders and young researchers from various universities.

“We have the support of four scientists who are well-informed about the social impact of the proposed buffer zone. They are also aware of the possible alternatives for the conservation of the Western Ghats without disturbing human habitats,” said Joy Kannanchira, a coordinator of the foundation and chairman of We Farm, a settler farmers’ organisation that worked for the formation of the foundation. He added that there were 20 additional members to coordinate the activities of the foundation.

Now, there are two centres in Kerala to support research and field-level activities by the new foundation. They are engaged in supplying research materials and facts for people’s representatives and local administrators who are involved in discussions and seminars on buffer zone recommendations.

A study report focusing on buffer zone concerns prepared by researchers of the foundation has been submitted to the special commission on buffer zone. One more report with details of social impact will be submitted to the government in two weeks.

A member of the foundation made it clear that creating awareness on the conservation of the Western Ghats through acceptable social interventions would be part of the activities of the foundation. For that, the foundation would organise interactive sessions, seminars, panel discussions, and public conventions, he said.

“Sensitising students to farmers’ struggle for survival is also one of the major goals of the foundation. Many youngsters are still unaware of the social impact of hostile rules like buffer zone regulations,” said a senior researcher associated with the panel. “What we aim at is a well-informed fight based on scientific facts and figures that can challenge any hostile rule or interference for expelling farmers from their land,” he added.