Kerala expecting Central nod for AIIMS at Balussery in Kozhikode, says Veena George

Neo Cradle, a scheme for newborns, launched on pilot mode in Kozhikode district

The State government is expecting that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) could be set up at the land owned by the Department of Industries at Balussery in Kozhikode district, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Opening the pilot launch of Neo Cradle, a scheme for newborns, in Kozhikode district through online mode on Wednesday, she said the Centre was likely to take a favourable stand. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Minister said Neo Cradle was aimed at linking primary, secondary and tertiary-level healthcare institutions to ensure treatment for bodily changes in newborns. Efforts will be taken to detect changes such as drop in body temperature and glucose and oxygen levels on time. They could turn out to be severe health issues. Such babies will be referred to hospitals with modern facilities in well-equipped ambulances. Connectivity between hospitals and transportation of patients will be the highlights of the scheme.

Training programmes for healthcare workers were held. Since the medical college hospital in Kozhikode is depended by people from other districts, benefits of the scheme are expected to reach them as well, the Minister said. She added that the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, would be converted into a model medical college hospital.

The scheme is being implemented by the Kozhikode district administration, Health department, and the National Health Mission in association with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and the National Neonatal Forum.

Ms. George said the milk bank scheme to provide stored breast milk to newborns was going well at the Kozhikode medical college hospital. She pointed out that the infant mortality rate in Kerala was five per 1,000 live births now, which was on par with developed countries. The government is making efforts to bring it down further.

A campaign will be launched in all Assembly constituencies to detect lifestyle diseases and reduce their incidence among those aged below 30. In the first year, it will be held in one grama panchayat. A data registry of cancer patients too will be prepared, she added.