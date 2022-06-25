Kerala equipped to tackle substance abuse: Rishiraj Singh

‘State has maximum number of de-addiction centres in Asia’

An array of posters against drug abuse displayed at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kerala, with a population of three crore, reported more than one lakh drug abuse cases in a year, whereas Uttar Pradesh with a population of 30 crore has only 12,000 cases reported, said former Director General of Police and Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh. He was releasing a book on ‘effects of drug abuse’ written by P.N. Suresh Kumar, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

“One-fifth of the total number of first information cases [FIRs] registered by the Excise in the State pertained to drug abuse. However, we have better treatment facilities for such cases compared to other States, and we have taken up the challenge,” he said, adding that the State had the maximum number of de-addiction centres in Asia, and that there was one in every taluk.

The book release was part of the observance of International Day against Drug abuse and Illicit trafficking under the aegis of Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre, Indian Medical Association (Kozhikode Branch), Indian Medical Association Kerala State Mental Health Committee, and Chethana Centre for Neuro Psychiatry.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, inaugurated the event, while Thanal Foundation chairman A.K. Abdul Razak presided.