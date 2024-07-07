Kerala Electricity Minister asks KSEB to restore power supply to YC worker’s house

Amid severe criticism and public protests, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officers initiated steps on (July 7) Sunday to restore power supply to the house of a Youth Congress (YC) worker, who was earlier arrested along with his brother for assaulting an assistant engineer after trespassing on his office in Thiruvambady.

The instructions to restore the power supply that was disconnected on (July 6) Saturday citing the attack were issued by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty. The Minister’s directive on Sunday followed a legal advice that the KSEB was not empowered to interrupt power supply to a family due to a crime committed by their son.

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case against the KSEB for disconnecting the electricity, based on media reports and a direct verification of the complaint filed by U.C. Ajmal, the suspect in the incident. K. Byjunath, chairperson of the rights panel, has asked the KSEB to submit its report on the complaint within a week. The commission observed that there were prima facie human rights violations in the incident.

There were strong protests from the family and locals against the KSEB’s action. Legal experts had already pointed out that the KSEB does not have any special power to cut power supply to a house citing a criminal case against one of its members. Furthermore, there were no dues on the part of the consumer or cases of power pilfering.

The KSEB claimed that the power connection to Ajmal’s house was disconnected because the alleged attack by him on July 5 had caused a loss of ₹3 lakh to the KSEB office at Thiruvambady. Ajmal’s parents, Razak and Mariam, had staged a protest in front of the KSEB office, where Razak collapsed and had to be hospitalised.

The YC workers took out a protest march to the Thiruvambady KSEB office on Sunday carrying traditional lamps. Tension prevailed in the area as the protesters clashed with the police . They alleged that the KSEB was trying to implement an “Uttar Pradesh model” revenge on its consumers.

KSEB’S stance

Clarifying the department’s stance on the issue, KSEB Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar has said the board would go ahead with the legal measures to recover its loss in the attack. He said in a release on (July 7) Sunday that the power supply would be restored as per the directive of the Electricity Minister.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr. Prabhakar said there were altogether 11 electricity connections in the name of the man whose son attacked the KSEB office and a staff member. Of the total connections, ten were commercial connections, he pointed out.

The KSEB chairman made it clear that the disconnected supply would be restored only on getting an assurance that similar assaults would not be made against the officials. The officials resorted to disconnection as there were frequent incidents of delaying the bill payments, he clarified.

