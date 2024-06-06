Kerala domestic violence case: no progress yet in tracking suspect in Germany

Efforts to bring back Rahul P. Gopal, the suspect in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, from Germany have made no considerable progress even as the police claim that legal measures are in the final phase. There is no confirmation yet on the suspect’s location though a Blue Corner notice had earlier been issued by the Interpol.

The police are also maintaining silence on proceedings by the Interpol to issue a Red Corner notice against the suspect. The special investigation team (SIT) with the support of its Central counterparts is reportedly in touch with the German embassy to expedite the follow-up legal measures.

According to police sources, the chargesheet in the case is likely to be submitted soon. A copy of the chargesheet will be submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation as it is the designated agency in the country to coordinate with international investigation agencies.

It was on May 5 that the marriage between Rahul and the North Paravur native took place. Details of the alleged physical torture and domestic violence came to light when the girl’s parents visited her at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on May 12. Though they took up the issue with the Pantheerankavu police, there was no hopeful response.

The probe got on track after the family approached the State Police Chief and the Chief Minister for action. Three persons, including Rahul’s mother and sister, were arrested in the case. Two police officers from the Pantheerankavu station were also placed under suspension for their alleged involvement in facilitating the suspect’s escape and cold-shouldering the probe.

The State Human Rights Commission and the State Women’s Commission had also registered separate cases, apart from seeking reports from the police on the alleged lapse. Rahul had left the country soon after the case was taken up by the SIT.

