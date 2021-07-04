Kerala child rights’ panel orders probe into premature deaths in Anakkampoyil tribal settlement

Commission calls for rehabilitation of orphaned children

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the suspected premature deaths in the Anakkampoyil tribal settlement in Kozhikode district. The action comes in the wake of a direct field assessment by Commission members K. Nazeer and B. Babitha on June 26.

Based on the Commission’s latest order, officials of the Departments of Health and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development will be responsible for carrying out the scientific study and submitting the report. They will also have to come up with a concrete action plan to address the concerns.

During the visit to the tribal settlement, the Commission members found that the average lifespan of those included in the list of premature deaths was 40. A study report submitted by the Tribal Extension Officer on the panel’s demand said the reasons for the majority of such deaths were related to various liver problems.

“The orphaned children will have to be rehabilitated properly apart from extending social support for their quality education and well-being. Only a proper study about the existing situation will help find a scientific solution,” said Mr. Nazeer. He said there were six such children in the tribal settlement in need of immediate rehabilitation support.

As a temporary solution, the commission recommended the opening of all tribal hostels in the State by complying with the COVID-19 protocol. The direction was issued after it was found that the students in tribal colonies did not have comfortable accommodation, and access to the internet and smartphones for their online education.

Taking into account incidents of illicit liquor brewing in some settlements, the Kozhikode Rural police have been asked to ensure frequent inspections in the area. Officials from the Thiruvambady police station will be responsible for implementing the surveillance activities. The juvenile policing wing was also asked to carry out monthly inspections and submit details to the commission.

The panel members who also visited the Ambedkar tribal settlements at Muthappanpuzha said the condition of many of the 42 houses in the area was pathetic, with no proper access to potable water sources and comfort station facilities. The Kozhikode district administration and Tribal Welfare Department would be responsible for addressing the issues, they said.